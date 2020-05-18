Report names Virginia ‘Best State for Military Retirees’ in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – May is Military Appreciation Month, and WalletHub released its 2020 report on the Best and Worst States for Military Retirees.

According to WalletHub, out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Virginia ranked first as the best state for retired members of the military.

Tennessee ranked 32, and North Carolina was ranked lower at 41.

Washington D.C. was named the worst state for military retirees, according to WalletHub’s report.

The findings were based on 29 indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. Indicators included the share of veteran-owned businesses in each state, as well as the overall amount of veterans per capita in each state and the rate of homelessness among them.

Mississippi has the lowest share of homeless veterans, according to the report.

Other indicators used in the report were job opportunities and affordable housing for veterans in each state.

To read the full report and see how each state ranked, click here.