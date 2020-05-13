Reopening Virginia: ‘Reusable menus are not permitted in Phase I’ and gyms can offer ‘limited outdoor fitness and exercise operations’

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said most of the state will be able to enter Phase I on May 15

The following is a list of some of the guidelines listed under ‘Forward Virginia‘ on the state’s website for phase one reopening procedures.

Restaurants and Beverage Services

Mandatory Requirements

Phase I: Establishments must either implement the following mandatory requirements or close.

During Phase I, businesses should continue to offer takeout and delivery options. If businesses choose to open to dine-in customers, they may only do so in outdoor spaces and must adhere to the following additional requirements for outdoor service:

Post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted in the establishment.

Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding physical distancing, gatherings, options for high risk individuals, and staying home if sick (See samples at the bottom of this document).

Occupancy must be limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable, while maintaining a minimum of six feet of physical distancing between all individuals as much as possible.

Provide a minimum of six feet between parties at tables, (i.e., the six feet cannot include the space taken up by the seated guest). If tables are not movable, seat parties at least six feet apart. Spacing must also allow for physical distancing from areas outside of the facility’s control (i.e. provide physical distancing from persons on public sidewalks).

Do not seat parties of more than 10 patrons. All parties, whether seated together or across multiple tables, must be limited to 10 patrons or less.

Do not seat multiple parties at any one table unless marked with six foot divisions (such as with tape).

Bar seats and congregating areas of restaurants must be closed to patrons except for through-traffic. Non-bar seating in the outdoor bar area (i.e., tables or counter seats that do not line up to a bar or food service area) may be used for customer seating as long as a minimum of six feet is provided between parties at tables.

Keep game areas, dance floors, and playgrounds closed. If live musicians are performing at an establishment, they must remain at least six feet from patrons and staff.

Employees working in customer dining and service areas are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth, such as using CDC Use of Cloth Face Coverings guidance.

Use single-use disposable menus (e.g., paper) and discard after each customer. Reusable menus are not permitted in Phase I. Refilling food and beverage containers or implements brought in by customers is not allowed in Phase I.

Prior to each shift, employers should ask that the employee self-measure their temperature and assess symptoms. Please see VDH Interim Guidance for Implementing Safety Practices for Critical Infrastructure Workers During Widespread Community Transmission.

No self-service of food (except beverages), including condiments. Condiments must be removed from tables and dispensed by employees upon the request of a customer. Buffets must be staffed by servers. For self-service beverage areas, use beverage equipment designed to dispense by a contamination-free method.

Perform thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces including digital ordering devices, check presenters, self-service areas, tabletops, bathroom surfaces, and other common touch areas every 60 minutes during operation. Tabletops and credit card/bill folders must be disinfected between patrons.

Table resets must be done by an employee who has washed their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds just prior to reset activities.

Only 10 patrons may wait for takeout in the lobby area at one time.

Farmers Markets

Mandatory Requirements

Phase I: Establishments must either implement the following mandatory requirements or remain closed.

During Phase 1, farmers markets should continue to offer order ahead and pickup options. If markets choose to open, they may only do so in outdoor spaces and they must adhere to the following additional requirements for outdoor service:

Post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted in the establishment or farmers market.

Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding physical distancing, gatherings, options for high risk individuals, and staying home if sick (See samples at the bottom of this document).

On-site shopping is allowed, as long as physical distancing guidelines are adhered to. Configure operations to avoid congestion or congregation points.

Employees and vendors working at the farmers markets must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth, such as using CDC Use of Cloth Face Coverings guidance.

Provide a minimum of six feet between parties at tables, (i.e., the six feet cannot include the space taken up by the seated guest). Spacing should also allow for physical distancing from areas outside of the facility’s control (i.e. provide physical distancing from persons on public sidewalks).

Provide hand sanitizer stations or hand washing stations for patrons and employees.

Vendors must use enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices to regularly clean and disinfect spaces and equipment.

Vendors and employees handling money should wash their hands between each transaction.

Brick and Mortar Retail

Mandatory Requirements

Phase I: Establishments must either implement the following mandatory requirements or close.

Businesses must strictly adhere to the physical distancing guidelines, enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices, and enhanced workplace safety practices provided in the “Guidelines for All Business Sectors” document. They must also adhere to the following additional requirements:

Post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted in the establishment.

Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding physical distancing, gatherings, options for high risk individuals, and staying home if sick (samples at bottom of this document).

Retailers must limit occupancy to 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy.

Retailers must assist customers in keeping at least six feet of space between individuals or households while shopping and waiting in line. Mark floors in six-foot increments in areas where customers will be congregating or standing in line such as cashier areas. If six feet of space cannot be maintained between checkout lines, only operate alternate checkout lines.

If seating is available, provide a minimum of six feet between tables; if tables are not movable, parties must be spaced at least six feet apart.

Meeting rooms and other enclosed spaces such as fitting rooms should be closed to customers.

Employees working in customer-facing areas are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth, such as using CDC Use of Cloth Face Coverings guidance.

Perform a thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces including digital ordering devices, self-service areas, countertops, bathroom surfaces, cashier stations, belts, shelves, cash machine pads, keyboards, order separation bars, and other high touch surfaces, at a minimum, every 2 hours.

Eliminate stations where food or drink can be sampled. No self-service of food (except beverages), including condiments. Self-service beverage areas must use beverage equipment designed to dispense through a contamination-free method.

Ensure there is a way to sanitize shopping cart and basket handles: either make an EPA-approved disinfectant easily accessible to customers or have employees manage the process and sanitize between each customer use.

Fitness and Exercise Facilities

Mandatory Requirements

Phase I: Establishments must remain closed in Phase I. Establishments may offer limited outdoor fitness and exercise operations.

Businesses must strictly adhere to the physical distancing guidelines, enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices, and enhanced workplace safety practices provided in the “Guidelines for All Business Sectors” document. If businesses choose to offer fitness and exercise services, they may only do so in outdoor spaces and must adhere to the following additional requirements for outdoor operations:

Facilities should separate fitness equipment to ensure ten feet of separation between patrons, members, and guests using such equipment.

The number of participants in all group exercise and fitness classes and all recreational sporting events must be limited to no more than 10 participants. The instructor and all participants must maintain at least ten feet of physical distancing between each other.

Instructors and trainers must maintain at least ten feet of distance between themselves and their clients.

Employees working in customer-facing areas are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth, such as using CDC Use of Cloth Face Coverings guidance. Lifeguards responding to distressed swimmers are exempt from this requirement.

Provide hand sanitizing stations, including at the entrance/exit and where shared fitness equipment is utilized.

Employers must ensure cleaning and disinfection of shared equipment after each use.

Facilities must prohibit the use of any equipment that cannot be thoroughly disinfected between uses (e.g., climbing rope, exercise bands, etc.). Facilities must also prohibit the use of equipment requiring more than one person to operate, unless those operating are from the same household (e.g., free weights when it requires a spotter).

Hot tubs, spas, splash pads, spray pools, interactive play features, basketball courts, racquetball courts, and all seating in pool areas must be closed. Outdoor swimming pools may be open for lap swimming only, with one person per lane. Indoor swimming pools and related areas must remain closed.

Personal Care and Grooming Services

Mandatory Requirements

Phase I: Establishments must either implement the following mandatory requirements or remain closed.

Businesses must strictly adhere to the physical distancing guidelines, enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices, and enhanced workplace safety practices provided in the “Guidelines for All Business Sectors” document. They must also adhere to the following additional requirements:

Post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted in the establishment.

Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding physical distancing, gatherings, options for high-risk individuals, and staying home if sick (samples at bottom of this document).

Capacity must be limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy while maintaining a minimum of six feet of physical distancing between all individuals as much as possible.

Services must be provided by appointment only, with only one appointment per service provider at a time.

Stagger stations with at least six feet of separation.

Maintain physical distancing of at least six feet within the waiting area.

Staggered appointments must be utilized to minimize the number of individuals congregating in a waiting area and allow time to disinfect work stations and tools in between clients.

Employees and service providers working in customer-facing areas are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth, such as using CDC Use of Cloth Face Coverings guidance.

Provide face coverings for clients or ask that clients bring a face covering with them that they must wear during the service. Limit services to only those that can be completed without clients removing their face covering.

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after each service is performed, and, when gloves are worn, change gloves after each client’s service.

Perform thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces every 60 minutes; clean and disinfect all personal care and personal grooming tools after every use or discard.

Employers must maintain a list of the names and contact information for all clients, to include the date and time services are received.

Campgrounds and Summer Camps

Mandatory Requirements

Phase I: Private campgrounds must either implement the following mandatory requirements or close. Overnight summer camps must remain closed in Phase I.

Businesses must strictly adhere to the physical distancing guidelines, enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices, and enhanced workplace safety practices provided in the “Guidelines for All Business Sectors” document. They must also adhere to the following additional requirements:

Post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted in the establishment.

Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding physical distancing, gatherings, options for high risk individuals, and staying home if sick (samples at bottom of this document).

All lots rented for short term stays of less than 14 nights (and not owned by individuals) must maintain a minimum of 20 feet between units.

All common areas that encourage gathering must remain closed such as pavilions, gazebos, picnic areas, etc.

No physical sharing of recreation or sports equipment unless it is cleaned and disinfected with an EPA-approved disinfectant.

No day passes or visitors. Only persons listed on the registration are allowed on the property.

It is recommended that campgrounds strongly encourage customers to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth.

No gatherings of greater than 10 people in one location.

On site retail, recreation and fitness, cabins, and food establishments must follow the requirements and guidelines specific to those establishments.

Employees working in customer-facing areas are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth, such as using CDC Use of Cloth Face Coverings guidance.

Provide hand washing in bath houses or sanitizing stations for guests and employees.

Religious Services

Mandatory Requirements

Phase I: Religious services must be conducted according to the following requirements.

Religious services must strictly adhere to the following requirements:

Occupancy shall be limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy of the room or facility in which the religious services are conducted.

Individuals attending religious services must be seated at least six feet apart at all times and must practice physical distancing at all times. Family members, as defined in Executive Order 61, Order of Public Health Emergency Three, may be seated together. Mark seating in six-foot increments.

It is recommended that persons attending religious services be encouraged to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times (See CDC Use of Cloth Face Coverings guidance for more detailed information.).

No items must be passed to or between attendees who are not family members as defined in EO 61, Order of Public Health Emergency Three.

Any items used to distribute food or beverages must be disposable and used only once and discarded.

A thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces must be conducted prior to and following any religious services.

Post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted in the establishment.

Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding social distancing, gatherings, options for high risk individuals, and staying home if sick (samples at the bottom of this document).

If any place of worship cannot adhere to the above requirements, it must not conduct in-person services. Other suggested guidance for faith communities and funeral directors can be found below.

