Reopening Virginia: Northern counties to delay reopening, rest of state on track to begin Phase 1 on Friday Northam says

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia appears to be on track to enter its first phase of reopening the economy, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday, but some regions are slamming on the brakes in response to a wider spread of COVID-19.

When the governor announced the state’s phased reopening plan last week, he noted that the regulations existed as a “floor” and not a “ceiling.” He said some localities may enforce stricter regulations for reopening businesses, but localities can’t operate under policies more relaxed from state restrictions.

Northam said he suspects that if nothing changes, he'll announce on Wednesday that Phase 1 will begin on Friday. — WJHL (@WJHL11) May 11, 2020

Five localities in northern Virginia, he said, will be opting to delay going into phase 1 after leaders in Fairfax County, Prince William, Alexandria, Arlington and Louden County send a former letter to the governor asking for a delay on phase 1 proceedings.

Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said that of the 989 cases reported yesterday, 719 of them were reported from those counties, accounding for 73% of the newly-reported COVID-19 cases in the state.

Mercer said that the rest of the state accounts for about 60% of the population.

“It’s gotten to the point where if you step back and look at the Commonwealth as a set of regions, that outside of northern Virginia has hit those metrics,” Mercer said.

Last week, Northam reported that he wouldn’t be allowing certain regions before others, citing “overwhelming advice” from business owners across the state.

At the time, he was referring to calls to reopen southwest Virginia, where the spread of COVID-19 trails behind other regions of the state, citing that opening different regions of the state could encourage the spread of COVID-19.

“People from the closed areas may travel, probably will travel, to the open areas, and not only bring new cases from hotspots but also potentially bring in cases from other states,” he said last Monday.

Reopening Virginia: Easing restrictions on businesses could happen ‘as early as next week’

After announcing that five localities in the state would open later than the rest of the state, Northam said one of the factors that influenced the decision was that region’s relation to Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“That area is so dense, and they’re all kind of sharing the same challenges,” he said, adding, “I would encourage individuals if they’re in areas where there’s a higher prevalence to really be cognizant of the things that we know that work for everybody.”

Mercer followed Northam, pointing out that Virginia’s plans to reopen don’t mirror the policies set by surrounding states, referencing Bristol in particular.

“We’ve got that issue of folks migrating to different areas all across the Commonwealth,” Mercer said.

Read more: SWVA lawmakers ask Gov. Northam to reopen region citing economic impact

Mercer continued that he believes a “responsible phased 1 approach” will “keep somebody from Alexandria to drive to southwest Virginia to avail themselves of outdoor dining or a haircut.”

Northam said he doesn’t know when the five northern Virginia localities will enter phase 1, but officials will continue to monitor the data necessary to make that call when they deem it’s safe.

In other news, Northam reminded Virginians that tomorrow is the final day to request an absentee ballot for the local elections scheduled to take place on May 19.

Previous story: Northam pushes Virginia elections to May 19 after Senate rejects proposal to delay elections to November

He encouraged Virginians to vote by mail by checking box “2A” for disability or illness when voting via mail. He stressed that precautions will be taken at all polling places to ensure the safety of poll workers and voters as elections progress on May 19.

Northam also said he’s extending the closure of all in-person services at the state Department of Motor Vehicles by “at least a week.” Online DMV services will continue, he said.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.