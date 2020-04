RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that elective surgeries and dental procedures can resume after “midnight tomorrow” or May 1.

@GovernorVA says hospitals and dentist offices are ready to resume non-emergency procedures. They’ll be able to do so after the governor’s public health order expires midnight tomorrow night. There are guidlines in place to ensure worker safety and to maintain the PPE supply — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) April 29, 2020

She said some of the protocols that will be in place include changing the schedule to allow for thorough cleanings in between patients, and minimizing or even eliminating patients in the reception area. — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 29, 2020

