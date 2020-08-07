Renters in Virginia will not be evicted until September 7th

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signs that read “No Job No Rent” hang from the windows of an apartment building during the coronavirus pandemic in Northwest Washington. The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted authorities around the U.S. to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered, and some landlords are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam says the Virginia Supreme Court has granted his request for a statewide eviction moratorium through September 7.

This means landlords will not be able to evict tenants for being unable to pay rent until September 7, unless the date is further extended.

As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves Virginians without federal housing protection, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 7, 2020

The original moratorium expired two months ago, and courts in the commonwealth were able to continue hearing eviction cases as of June 29.

“As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves Virginians without federal housing protection, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes,” said Northam.

