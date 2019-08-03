RACC recovers body of strangled pit bull inside dumpster behind Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after a pit bull was found strangled to death inside a dumpster at an elementary school in Richmond.

Richmond Animal Control (RACC) said Wednesday that their officers recovered the body of a three-year-old, black and white pit bull from a dumpster behind John B. Cary Elementary around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The female dog appeared to have been strangled with a hunter green slip lead leash.

RACC believes the dog was dumped just an hour or so before she was discovered.

“There were many families around the park and school playground at that time and we are hopeful that someone saw something,” RACC said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.