Protests erupt in Richmond following Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens have taken the streets in Richmond to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to indict one of three police officers involved in the fatal killing of Breonna Taylor on wanton endangerment charges, not her death.

8News’ Ben Dennis reports that more than 100 people have gathered at Monroe Park on Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus. The gathering began relatively quiet, Dennis says, with only a small collection of chants protesting mistreatment by police.

Quick tally—around 150 people are gathered in Monroe Park on VCU’s campus tonight after the indictment of one police officer, six months after the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. That officer was not charged directly with her death, rather, ‘wanton endangerment.’ pic.twitter.com/YM2O0kZhUR — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) September 24, 2020

Dennis reports the crowd has eclipsed 200 people, with several cars in-tow, joining the protest.

Around 9 p.m., protesters began taking the streets to march, heading east on Franklin Street, before heading south on Belvedere. About 15 minutes later, protesters were seen heading west on Main Street.

Take a listen: messaging we’ve heard oft chanted during protests in Richmond. The crowd size has grown closer to 200 in Monroe Park. Seems these chants are growing organically from random areas of the crowd. Almost an hour past the advertised ‘start time.’ @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/4nDz0sRPmB — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) September 24, 2020

One Richmond cruiser was nearby, Dennis added, following about one block behind the crowd.

TIME LAPSE: protestors move past the Monroe Park perimeter and now head west on Main Street. Several cars in-tow, following the est. 200+person crowd. A Richmond police cruiser can be seen, apparently following, about one block behind this march. pic.twitter.com/wpPFJJGaw0 — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) September 24, 2020

Protesters eventually made their way to South Meadow Street near RPD’s Third Precinct. The move drew police shields and officers in protective equipment. One protester could be heard asking the responding officers, “Why are you in riot gear?”

Protesters and police square near the department’s Third Precinct. (Photo: Ben Dennis)

Protesters take the streets Wednesday night a lack of direct criminal charges for officers in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death. (Photo: Ben Dennis)

Protesters retreated shortly after that, making their way north, passing through Monument Avenue towards Broad Street.

Richmond police announced on Twitter earlier that the department was aware of potential protests in the city occurring Wednesday night.

The department stated on Twitter, “The RPD is aware of a flyer that has been circulating which calls for people to protest in the City tonight. Officers will be present to monitor the events & respond, if necessary. We will work to keep citizens & businesses safe while supporting the public’s right to free speech.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical worker studying to become a nurse, was shot several times in her hallway after three non-uniformed narcotics detectives entered her apartment after midnight on March 13 as part of an investigation into a suspect who lived across town.

No drugs were found at Taylor’s home.

Six months after the incident, despite public outcry for their arrests, all three police officers were cleared of charges in her death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for breaking updates.