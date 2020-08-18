Protests in Richmond today for gun rights, education funding and an eviction moratorium

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Protests and rallies are taking place around Richmond today as the legislative special section gets underway.
Protesters gathered outside the Virginia State Capitol calling for police accountability and defunding the Richmond Police Department. One speaker at the rally said, “We will continue to fight for justice and reformation.”
The group also includes people rallying for a statewide Marcus Alert, named after Marcus David Peters who was killed by Richmond Police in 2018.
Some protesters marched from the Capitol to the VCU Siegel Center where lawmakers convened for the special session.
Around 3 p.m., protesters calling to defund the police blocked W. Broad Street near Marshall and Ryland streets, according to a post from reporter Alex Thorson on Twitter.
Earlier today, a group protesting gun laws passed during this year’s General Assembly session gathered at the Science Museum of Virginia. The group is also protesting police brutality, according to organizer Mike Dunn.
Also at the Science Museum, a group calling for more public school funding rallied outside as well. A flyer for the Fund Our Schools gathering that circulated on social media asked attendees to “Wear your face masks & red!”
During one interaction this morning, a member of the Fund Our Schools group and a member of the gun laws demonstration clashed, loudly expressing their own viewpoints.
“Why don’t you come over here and help fund our schools – and raise awareness for the funding of our schools,” said the school funding protestor. “Write a check. (Turns to the crowd.) Who’s accepting checks for schools…”
Protestors asking for rent relief rallied nearby at the Department of Motor Vehicles office on W. Broad Street. The group called for a moratorium on evictions until April 2021.
“This pandemic is not going anywhere,” said a woman speaking at the event.
Downtown, a group demonstrating open carry laws were seen walking along E. Grace Street near the Virginia State Capitol.
