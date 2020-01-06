Proposed Virginia law could allow open containers of alcohol in small shopping centers

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – A proposed law in Virginia could allow open-containers in small shopping centers.

Right now, only four shopping centers in the Commonwealth let people buy a drink at a restaurant or bar then walk around with a special cup.

Currently, only centers with at least 25 acres could apply for what’s being called the “Commercial Lifestyle Center License.”

But now the new proposed bill would shrink that required acreage to 10, which could allow smaller centers to apply for those licenses.

The General Assembly could consider the proposal this week.