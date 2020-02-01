Proposed bills would cut back training hours for cosmetology, barber’s license

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Two proposed bills — one in the House of Delegates and one in the Senate — in Richmond, Virginia, could make it easier to get a cosmetology and barber’s license.

The measure would cut back the required number of training hours needed, but not everybody agrees with this.

That proposal would get rid of hundreds of hours of training if it’s passed.

Master stylist Joie Wallace knows her clients expect a cut above the rest when they sit in her salon chair — however, she’s concerned that industry-standard will eventually fade.

“To reduce those hours is just going to take from the integrity of being a hairstylist. I feel that it’s going to diminish our career,” Wallace said.

Two bills moving through the Virginia Capitol would trim training hours — and not just by a hair.

Instead of the currently required 1,500 training hours, the proposal would shave off a third of that time to just 1,000 training hours.

“Just to think that some of this would be cut down, to me, it actually scares me,” Wallace said.

Wallace has been doing hair for 33 years and is a licensed educator. She said cosmetology school can span nine months to a year, and there are a lot of layers.

“Learning theory to actually learning different things about diseases, the hair, skin,” she said. “If they drop those 500 hours, where are they going to put the rest of those hours that are needed?”

Wallace’s friend and fellow stylist started an online petition against the proposal that’s already gained thousands of signatures.

Del. David Bulova and Sen. David Marsden introduced the bills.

“I don’t think any of the delegates are hairstylists,” Wallace said.

Wallace has her own theory. She said most new stylists start out in commission-based salons where turnover can be high.

“These chain salons are looking for stylists to obtain their license a lot quicker,” she said.

10 On Your Side reached out to both lawmakers to find out why they introduced the bills, but we haven’t heard back.

Bulova’s bill will soon be discussed in a House sub-committee.

Marsen’s bill has been referred to a Senate committee.