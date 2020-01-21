President Trump: Second Amendment will never go ‘unprotected’

1  of  14
Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — In a tweet posted Monday, hours after thousands rallied peacefully for gun rights in Virginia, President Donald Trump said he would never allow the “Second Amendment to go unprotected.”

“I will NEVER allow our great Second Amendment to go unprotected, not even a little bit!” President Trump wrote.

The post comes hours after President Trump tweeted his disapproval with the Democratic party in Virginia for “working hard to take away” citizen’s constitutional right to bear arms in the United States.

“The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!”

On Friday, President Trump tweeted that the Second Amendment was under “very serious attack” in Virginia.

“That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away,” the president wrote. “Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems!”

The tweet came after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday’s pro-gun rights rally in Richmond as a result of “credible, serious threats” of violence.

