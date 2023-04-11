SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest Service issued a prescribed burn for Smyth County for Wednesday, April 12.

The 700-acre burn will be located around a mile southwest of Camp in the county and is planned to last for the duration of the day. Portions of the Virginia Highlands Horse Trail and Horne Knob Trail inside the area of the burn and Forest Road 16 (Dry Creek Road) will be temporarily closed due to the burn.

The forest service noted that smoke may be visible in the Camp Community and along the Cedar Springs Road corridor during and after the burn for several days. The Forest Service advises if you encounter smoke on the highway, slow down, turn on your headlights and drive appropriately for the conditions.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, a prescribed burn helps reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfires by reducing the buildup of leaves and wood and can improve wildlife habitats.