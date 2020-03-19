COVID-19 case confirmed in Roanoke area

ROANOKE, Va. (WJHL) — A Virginia resident in the Roanoke area has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Carilion Clinic says an elderly patient from the Alleghany Health District was admitted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 16 with symptoms linked to the coronavirus.

The hospital placed the patient in isolation until results from a commercial testing lab received on March 19 determined the elderly person was positive.

The patient is in serious condition, according to Carilion Clinic.

The clinic has administered 172 tests since March 19, with 69 negative results and one positive. The clinic is still waiting on results on 102 tests.

“Most patients with COVID-19 have only mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe symptoms, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.” CARILION CLINIC