Police: Virginia man posts stickers to spread Neo Nazi blog

Photo: Samuel Caskey. Courtesy of Norfolk Police Dept. via Twitter

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of posting QR code stickers that direct people to a white supremacist blog has been arrested.

Norfolk Police Department said in a Twitter post Friday they arrested 33-year-old Samuel Caskey.

Police say the stickers started appearing on street signs and telephone poles in the city’s Ghent neighborhood in January.

Officials say the QR code sticker directed people to a New York based blog for Neo Nazis when it was scanned by a camera.

Police say city officials removed the stickers in January, and they started appearing again in early June. WAVY-TV reports Caskey faces a graffiti charge.