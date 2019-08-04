Police searching for ‘Furry Mask Bandit’ suspected of robbing 3 Virginia stores

1  of  2
Virginia

HERNDON, Va. (WJHL) — The FBI is asking for your help to capture someone they’ve dubbed the “Furry Mask Bandit.”

These photos were provided by the FBI Washington Field Office. The suspect is wanted in four bank robberies over the past year, including three in Virginia. The robberies reportedly happened between October 26, 2018, and May 8 of this year.

The bandit allegedly robbed 2 stores in Herndon, Virginia, one in Falls Church and another store in Maryland.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 leading to the person involved in these crimes.

To submit a tip, call 202-278-2000.

