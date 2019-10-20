Police in Virginia say cruiser fatally struck pedestrian

Courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department via Facebook.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say a police cruiser fatally struck a pedestrian overnight.

The Washington Post reports the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the Falls Church area.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he died. He was not identified.

A police spokesman tells the newspaper the chief will brief the public on the circumstances of the crash Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Greg Bedor says detectives are still investigating and declined to provide further details.

Local news outlets report the crash occurred in a busy corridor of shopping centers and apartments that sees lots of pedestrian traffic.