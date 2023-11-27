WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people died after a crash on Interstate 77 in Wythe County on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling north on I-77 when it pulled off onto the right shoulder at mile marker 42 just after 7 a.m.

The vehicle then attempted to cross the northbound lanes of traffic from the right shoulder to use the emergency crossover, VSP reports. A tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the vehicle.

The driver, Jamie A. Pittman, 64, and passenger, Debra L. Pittman, 68, both of Orrville, Ohio died at the scene. Both were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

The crossover was “properly marked for authorized use only,” VSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.