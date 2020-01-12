Police: Ice patch to blame for pileup on Interstate 64

YORK COUNTY, Va. (AP) – Virginia State Police say a patch of ice is to blame for a 75-car pileup on westbound Interstate 64 last month.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a statement from police says investigators believe a motorist lost control of their vehicle, spun out and was hit by other vehicles at the start of the pile-up in Upper York County on Dec. 22.

At the nearest weather station in Williamsburg, the fog had reduced visibility to less than a quarter-mile 20 minutes before the crash occurred.