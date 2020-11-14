Police: 2 missing children last seen at daycare with mother, who is wanted on custody charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for help locating two missing children out of Portsmouth, Virginia Friday afternoon.

Police say Asha’Aroya Reign Stanley, 2, and Ava’Royal Ase Stanley, 4, were last seen on Nov. 6 at their daycare located at Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth with their 34-year-old mother Amanda Stanley.

Stanley has multiple outstanding warrants to include violation of custody orders and capias out of Chesapeake, according to police. Stanley was last seen driving a white Lexus NX 200T SUV with New York tags, possibly HTA2650.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Portsmouth Police Detective Misiewicz at 757-359-7482 or dial 911.

Amanda Stanley, 34

(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)