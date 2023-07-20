RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you are planning to travel overseas soon, you may want to plan ahead.

The U.S. State Department said getting a passport could take 10 to 13 weeks, or between seven and nine if you choose to pay $60 for expedited processing.

“Anyone trying to get a passport as we reopen post-COVID, it’s been a disaster,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said.

Warner visited one of 28 passport processing facilities in Washington D.C. this week. He said the backlog is the result of increased travel and demand for passports.

“To give you an example, the passport office nationally used to process new and replacement passports about 22 million a year,” Warner said. “It dropped to 11 million during COVID. This year it will go up to over 25 million. A 15 to 20% increase over previous highs.”

Despite the slowdown, Warner said help is on the way. The State Department will roll out an online passport renewal system by early next year. The program was tested in a pilot phase earlier this year.

“I know there were some problems with the online renewal process to start with, but they did tell me they had a 90% customer satisfaction,” Warner said. “That is good data. If they can work out some of the kinks, doing this online makes a ton of sense.”

The State Department added that it can take as much as two weeks for a completed application to get to a processing facility and another two weeks to ship a passport. Those time frames should be added to the 10-13 week estimate.