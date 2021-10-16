Pipeline protesters interrupt Jill Biden’s speech at McAuliffe campaign rally

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin – the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor, respectively – both brought out big names on October 15 to rally their supporters ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

It’s just another sign of an election that’s ramping up, with a recent Nexstar/Emerson College poll showing that the two are virtually tied. That’s a big shift from early in the race, when McAuliffe held a steady 5 percent lead over Youngkin.

At McAuliffe’s rally, one of the marquee speakers was Dr. Jill Biden, who was featured prominently in campaign materials surrounding the event.

But her speech was briefly interrupted by protesters carrying banners reading “Reject pipelines protect the future.”

McAuliffe has made green energy a key part of his platform, but his involvement in promoting the Mountain Valley Pipeline sparked protests at the time – and those protests have continued in the intervening years as the project slowly advances.

Protestors interrupt remarks from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during tonight’s Terry McAuliffe rally in Henrico, Va. “Reject pipelines protect the future” was on a banner around the group. Police escorted them away. McAuliffe camp tried to corral press away from protestors. https://t.co/cGslsGAg29 pic.twitter.com/uHfLY0SuA7 — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) October 15, 2021

Ultimately, the disruption lasted only a few minutes, as police escorted the protesters from the rally.

“You gotta love democracy!” Dr. Biden quipped, before continuing with her prepared remarks.