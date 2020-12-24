PHOTOS: UPS driver brought to tears after Midlothian, Virginia neighborhood gives thanks

A UPS driver was surprised with a community parade when he arrived to make deliveries in the Hallsley neighborhood in Midlothian, Virginia. (Photos: Lexi Hanrahan Photography)

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — One Virginia UPS driver is making headlines after being celebrated by the community he serves.

Anthony Gaskins is considered a hero by people in the Hallsley neighborhood. Throughout the pandemic, Gaskins has been delivering packages, over 180 times, to residents with a smile on his face.

Patty Friedman, a resident of the community, wrote in a Facebook post how seeing Gaskins has been the highlight of her day.

UPS driver Anthony Gaskins is brought to tears after the community he serves honored him with a parade. (Photo: Lexi Hanrahan Photography)

“Even though his truck does not have sirens and his uniform does not offer added fire protection, Anthony Gaskins is considered a hero in the Hallsley neighborhood. Through COVID, Anthony has continued working, delivering packages at our doors, record numbers of them, over 180 times to date. I wanted to thank him personally for how much he helped me feel welcome when I moved in during a pandemic. It was terribly lonely and he was always the highlight of my day. Mentioning this to a few people and the response I got was all I needed to know I was not alone. Arriving on bikes, on foot, and in more than 75 cars, hundreds of Hallsley residents lined the road and waited for Anthony to turn the corner. A humble man, he needed to be coaxed, but eventually, slowly drove his truck down the road while children and adults held up signs, screamed his name, honked their horns, and rang bells. Gaskins’ supervisors even showed up to present him with a gift. The neighborhood gesture visibly moved Gaskins, who spoke briefly, thanked everyone, and then got back to work.” Patty Friedman, Hallsley community resident

Neighbors wanted to show Gaskins their appreciation so they held a parade to thank him.

Residents from the Hallsey neighborhood in Midlothian gather to celebrate their UPS driver. (Photo: Lexi Hanrahan Photography)

The UPS driver was brought to tears after neighbors gathered on the main road of the community waiting for him to appear.

Residents line up to surprise their UPS driver in Midlothian, Virginia. (Photo: Lexi Hanrahan Photography)

As the driver turned the corner he was greeted by a car parade of more than 75 cars, children and adults with signs and chanting his name. His UPS supervisor even came to the community celebration to provide him with a gift.