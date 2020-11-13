PHOTOS: Storm floods streets in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Dock Street and Brander Street floodwalls will be closed today for the first time since 1999. Heavy rainfall in western parts of the James River Basin area led the City of Richmond Department of to take this cautionary measure.

According to the DPU storm water operations group, this is the first time in 21 years that these particular gates will be closed other than for annual testing by the Army Corps of Engineers.