PHOTOS: Storm floods streets in Central Virginia

Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Election Results
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Keeping Schools Safe
National
Consumer
Pass or Fail
Washington D.C. Bureau
Haunted Tri-Cities
Justice for Evelyn
Reopening The Region
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
John Sevier Fire
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Frontier Health offers guidance on how to help children cope with the pandemic
Gallery
Health officials warn to heed with caution when traveling for the holidays amid pandemic
Video
ETSU research team optimistic about ‘Surf Betsy’, proposed Elizabethton whitewater park
Video
Washington County GOP cancels Roe retirement party as pandemic rages in region
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
Closings
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Player of the Week
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
The Big Game
Masters Report
Racing
Tennessee Titans
US & World Sports
Appalachian League
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology
Tri-Cities Orthodontic Specialists
Solutions Integrated Medicine
Appalachian Emergency Dental
Mooney’s Pharmacy & P&S Pharmacy
Soundz Hearing Center
Community
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Mondays on Main
Angel Tree
Johnia Berry Holiday Toy Drive
Educator of the Week
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Honoring Remarkable Women of the Tri-Cities!
Contests
CMA Awards
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Storm floods streets in Central Virginia
Virginia
by: Keyris Manzanares
Posted:
Nov 12, 2020 / 08:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2020 / 08:40 PM EST
Flooding on East 2nd Street in Farmville. (Photo by Alec Hosterman)
Flooding on East 2nd Street in Farmville. (Photo by Alec Hosterman)
Flooding at Jones Landing, a fish club just barely west of Huguenot Bridge on the south side of the river. (Photo contributed by Greg Baron)
Flooding at Jones Landing, a fish club just barely west of Huguenot Bridge on the south side of the river. (Photo contributed by Greg Baron)
Flooding at Jones Landing, a fish club just barely west of Huguenot Bridge on the south side of the river. (Photo contributed by Greg Baron)
The James River is closed for use due to exceptionally high water levels. (Photo by Jacob Sexton)
The James River is closed for use due to exceptionally high water levels. (Photo by Jacob Sexton)
The James River rushes underneath the Porterfield Bridge. (Photo by Olivia Jaquith)
The Dock Street floodwall closed due to heavy rain west of the Richmond area.
Flooding in front of a home on Oilville Road in Hanover County. (Photo by Rachel Keller)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
Road closed in Chesterfield due to flooding in the area. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)
Rain has flooded Otterdale Road, between Duval and Genito. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)
Caution sign placed on Otterdale Road, an area in Chesterfield prone to flooding. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)
Caution sign placed on Otterdale Road, an area in Chesterfield prone to flooding. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)
Riverside River in Richmond, Virginia, (Photo: 8News Photojournalist Will McCue)
Front year of a Hanover County home along Oliville Road flooded. (Photo: 8News Rachel Keller)
Trending Stories
TDH: 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee Thursday
Video
Elizabethton PD: 23-year-old Washington County, TN woman dies in crash Tuesday
Video
Police asking for help finding missing 17-year-old in Kingsport
WJHL’s Prep Football Preview – Second Round Playoffs
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where President-elect Biden stands on $1,200 payments
Ballad Health: ‘Today is the highest number of inpatient cases so far at 224’
Video
Don't Miss
Elijah Horton is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Video
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Sevierville officials break ground on Exit 407 ‘experiential destination’ development
Video
HMG Health Matters: Staying healthy with diabetes
Video
Mondays on Main: Abingdon
Video
Can you spot them all? 5 planets visible in the November sky
With the Mexican Pizza officially gone, Taco Bell brings back a favorite
Food City to sponsor annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive virtually due to COVID-19
Video
Bristol Christmas Parade canceled; 4,000 households to be provided with vouchers for Speedway in Lights
Video
4 times in US history presidential race results were questioned
Rhyleigh is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Video
Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls
Greeneville girls soccer team back-to-back state champions
Video
More Don't Miss