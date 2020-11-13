PHOTOS: Storm floods streets in Central Virginia

Virginia

by: Keyris Manzanares

Posted: / Updated:
Flooding on East 2nd Street in Farmville. (Photo by Alec Hosterman)
Flooding on East 2nd Street in Farmville. (Photo by Alec Hosterman)
Flooding at Jones Landing, a fish club just barely west of Huguenot Bridge on the south side of the river. (Photo contributed by Greg Baron)
Flooding at Jones Landing, a fish club just barely west of Huguenot Bridge on the south side of the river. (Photo contributed by Greg Baron)
Flooding at Jones Landing, a fish club just barely west of Huguenot Bridge on the south side of the river. (Photo contributed by Greg Baron)
The James River is closed for use due to exceptionally high water levels. (Photo by Jacob Sexton)
The James River is closed for use due to exceptionally high water levels. (Photo by Jacob Sexton)
The James River rushes underneath the Porterfield Bridge. (Photo by Olivia Jaquith)
The Dock Street floodwall closed due to heavy rain west of the Richmond area.
Flooding in front of a home on Oilville Road in Hanover County. (Photo by Rachel Keller)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
Virginia flooding
Road closed in Chesterfield due to flooding in the area. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)
Rain has flooded Otterdale Road, between Duval and Genito. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)
Flooding in Central Virginia
Caution sign placed on Otterdale Road, an area in Chesterfield prone to flooding. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)
Flooding in Central Virginia
Caution sign placed on Otterdale Road, an area in Chesterfield prone to flooding. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)
Richmond flooding
Riverside River in Richmond, Virginia, (Photo: 8News Photojournalist Will McCue)
Front year of a Hanover County home along Oliville Road flooded. (Photo: 8News Rachel Keller)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss