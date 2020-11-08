PHOTOS: Southwest Virginia neighbors joined outside to watch Biden, Harris address the nation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of neighbors in Norfolk, Virginia joined together to watch history as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation Saturday night.
Remaining socially distant and safe, neighbors from around the area stopped by on foot, brought chairs, and rode their bikes to watch the event.
Photos courtesy of Sharon McQueen
