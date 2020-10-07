Phil Mickelson to play in Richmond, Va. next week for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Phil Mickelson, of the United States, reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the US Open Golf Championship, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Phil Mickelson will compete in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The County Club of Virginia next week, according to pgatour.com.

“We are thrilled that Phil Mickelson – one of the game’s most accomplished and popular players – has committed to the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “His presence will bring another layer of excitement and energy to the tournament, especially for our fans watching around the world on Golf Channel.”

Pgatour.com said Mickelson is a 44-time winner of the PGA Tour, and has five major championship titles from the competition.

The tournament will be held from Oct. 16-18. This year the competitions will not allow spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 2-5 p.m. Friday and 2:30-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

