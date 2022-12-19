FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Monday morning in York County, Virginia.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reports it happened near the intersection of Mooretown Road and Cameron Circle around 11:07 a.m.

The person, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office stated it’s in the early process of the investigation and no other information is available as of Monday. Amtrak is involved in the investigation as well.