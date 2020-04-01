Persistent violation of Gov. Northam’s orders could result in misdemeanor, jail time

FILE – In this March 11, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, back, listens during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor asked Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, to reconsider his decision to welcome students back to the Lynchburg campus this week after their spring break. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say violating Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic could result in criminal charges and jail time.

According to the Virginia State Police, the governor has directed state and local police to address initial violations of Executive Order 53 and Executive Order 55 with warnings. But, VSP says persistent violation can result in an individual or business being charged with a class one misdemeanor, which carries up to a year in jail and $2,5000 fine.

VSP says this applies to the following directives contained in the executive orders:

Prohibition of all public and private in-person, indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 individuals – with the exception of the operation of businesses not required to close under EO 53 and the gathering of family members living in the same residence;

Closure of all dining and congregation areas in restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms and farmers markets;

Any brick and mortar retail business (not listed in paragraph 5 of EO 53) failing to limit all in-person shopping to no more than 10 patrons per establishment. If any such business cannot adhere to the 10-patron limit with proper social distancing requirements, it must close.

Closure of all public access to recreational and entertainment businesses;

Closure of public beaches for all activity, except for exercising and fishing;

Cancellation of in-person classes and instruction at institutions of higher education;

Cessation of all reservations for overnight stays of less than 14 nights at all privately-owned campgrounds

VSP says it will continue to assess violations on a case-by-case violations.

State law requires troopers to have reasonable suspicion before initiating a traffic stop. VSP says troopers will not be making random traffic stops or conducting checkpoints related to Gov. Northam’s COVID-19 orders.

Additionally, VSP wants the public to know that the governor’s orders related to COVID-19:

Do not require an individual to carry documentation related to one’s purpose of travel

Do not close Virginia roads/interstates to Virginia residents

Do not restrict non-Virginia residents from traveling into and/or through Virginia

Do not prevent Virginians from traveling out of the state. State police does encourage any Virginian(s) traveling out-of-state to check, in advance, the other state(s) for any travel restrictions in effect for that state(s). Governor Northam has advised Virginians returning from out-of-state and/or international travel to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

