Pennsylvania man arrested in Smyth County, Va. police chase, standoff

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested early Sunday morning after a police chase and brief standoff where the driver made multiple threats that he had a firearm.

Francis Edward Ney III, 35, of Pennsylvania, was caught speeding by a Smyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy near the 53-mile marker on Interstate 81.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Ney’s Ford pickup truck “accelerated and fled.”

The release said the deputy pursued the truck to I-81’s exit 47, north on Highway 11, and eventually into a field at the end of Tranquility Lane.

“After a brief standoff, in which the driver made multiple threats that he had a firearm, he was taken into custody, by members of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office SERT and the Va. State Police Tactical Team,” the release stated.

Ney was charged with the following Virginia Codes:

Speeding

Reckless Driving

Felony Eluding

Improper Registration

No Driver’s License

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of Burglary tools

Grand Larceny

Use of a Smoke Screen Device

Ney was also wanted in Pennsylvania, the release said.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the Marion Police Department and the Va. State Police for their assistance in resolving this incident in a timely manner,” the Smyth Co. Sheriff’s Office wrote.