PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Pennington Gap Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Harrel Street Friday morning.

The fire happened in the building known as the Old Mill Apartment.

One person was trapped in their apartment by smoke and had to be rescued by firefighters Joseph Stapleton and Chris Collins on a ladder.

Fire yesterday morning on Harrell Street at an apartment building known as the Old Mill Apartment. One person was trapped by the smoke and fire and had to be rescued by firefighters by ladder. Joseph Stapleton top ladder and Chris Collins bottom of the ladder in the photo. #proud pic.twitter.com/fkBYmgw4BO — Town of Pennington (@TownPenGapva) November 2, 2019