RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new survey shows some state employees have significant concerns with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new policy limiting telework.

The Virginia Government Employees Association plans to present the results in a meeting with Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid on Wednesday.

VGEA is urging the administration to delay implementation of the telework policy to Sept. 12, 2022, giving employees more time to address childcare and commuting needs. Meanwhile, they’re asking Youngkin to reconsider the “blanket nature” of the policy in favor of a nuanced approach that gives individual agencies more flexibility.

The new rules, currently set to take effect July 5, say Virginia state employees “will return to the physical workplace.” Those who want to continue teleworking were asked to seek additional approval at increasingly high levels depending on the number of remote days being requested per week.

On Friday, the administration missed its self-imposed deadline to return applications for continued telework. Youngkin’s Chief of Staff Jeff Goettman said in a memo that he anticipated completing this step in the process early this week.

VGEA released a summary of the survey results on Wednesday morning. It reflects responses from more than 400 state employees, 77% of which asked to remain anonymous.

The survey said 50% mentioned rising gas costs as a concern and noted that telework reduced the cost of travel, car maintenance and parking fees.

Childcare was the number one issue for 25% of respondents. The summary noted that families were previously told telework would be a permanent fixture. Employees raised concerns about rushing to arrange childcare and having less family time after returning to the office.

“Governor Youngkin said during his campaign that he was for the parents and putting families first. So let’s do that,” one state employee said.

For some, coronavirus exposure is still top of mind.

“I have a toddler with an underlying medical condition who is currently unable to be vaccinated against COVID. Each day I am unnecessarily in the office (even masked) I’m increasing my own risk of exposure and by extension, that of my spouse and child,” another employee wrote.

Some said teleworking reduced stress and increased productivity.

Others worried about losing the work-life balance and flexibility that comes with telework. The survey said 46% teleworked pre-COVID under a less stringent policy and some don’t have offices to return to.

“Many life decisions were previously made based on the long-standing policy allowing for telework up to four days a week plus additional flexibility. And by essentially ending our ability to telecommute, my life has been upended,” one employee said.

The survey revealed employee retention may be at risk as flexible telework policies become more common in the private sector.

“If this policy isn’t changed significantly there will be massive repercussions, including a ton of experienced workers leaving for private sector jobs. The state government will basically be put on its knees,” one employee wrote.

State employees also expressed disappointment with the administration’s roll out of the policy, which some described as rushed and confusing.

“Can only be described as total chaos,” one employee said.

Gov. Youngkin has yet to respond to the survey directly but, so far, he hasn’t shown any signs of backing down.

In a statement when the policy was announced, Youngkin said creative and effective solutions come from regular, in-person interaction in the workplace.

“Since day one, my commitment to have a best-in-class government serving all Virginians has been clear, these updates balance the demands of government services with the needs of our public servants,” Youngkin said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.