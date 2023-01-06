RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two police officers will speak about their experiences defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, at an event at Virginia Commonwealth University later this month.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Danny Hodges will share their personal stories as part of the “Memories of January 6th: A Conversation with Two U.S. Capitol Police Officers.” According to the university, the event will explore polarization, the fragility of political institutions and other dangers to democracy.

“American democracy is not a given — it is something that has to be worked at and maintained,” said moderator of the event, Jatia Wrighten. “Conversations surrounding an attempt to dismantle democracy and what that means for its citizens are imperative conversations to have with the public.”

The event will be held at the Commons Theater on Floyd Avenue from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.