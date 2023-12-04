UPDATE: 8:34 P.M. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department has released new information about a deadly police shooting on Sunday.

On Dec. 3, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Lawrence Avenue to do a wellness check. Officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a man dead with stab wounds.

At this point in the investigation, Roanoke police believe the victim died earlier in the week.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers located a person of interest walking in the 300 block of Melrose Avenue, near the Melrose Towers Apartments. Police said when they approached the man, he allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting, forcing officers to return fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead, at the scene.

An officer was taken to the LewisGale where she is in critical condition.

Roanoke Police said the homicide remains under investigation, and they are working to learn the connection between the victim and the suspect.

However, Virginia State Police are investigating the police shooting.

Original Story

