Norton City Schools system announces positive COVID-19 case at JI Burton High School

NORTON, V.a. (WJHL) — The Norton City School system announced in a press release Sunday that they were notified of a positive COVID-19 case at JI Burton High School.

The release did not indicate whether the case involves a student or staff member, but the school system did disclose that the LENOWISCO Health District has been notified, and the school is “following protocols for assessing risks.”

Norton City Schools encourage parents to monitor their own health along with the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms.

