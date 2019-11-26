Northam: Virginia will continue to welcome refugees

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia will continue to welcome refugees in the Commonwealth.

The letter comes after an executive order by President Donald Trump that mandates that refugees should only be settled in “jurisdictions in which both the State and local governments have consented to receive refugees under the Department of State’s Reception and Placement Program.”

On Monday, Northam sent the following letter to Pompeo: