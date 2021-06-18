Live: Fort Monroe commemorates Juneteenth, Northam to speak

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam will be at Fort Monroe on Friday as Virginia gets ready to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday.

Juneteenth is now a national holiday after President Biden signed the bill into law on Thursday. The holiday on June 19 marks the day slaves in Texas learned they were free, about two and a half years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. It was more than two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered in Appomattox, Virginia, in April of 1865.

Fort Monroe, in Hampton, was the site where the first enslaved Africans were brought to English North America in 1619.

Northam’s visit comes a year after he declared Juneteenth a state holiday in Virginia. Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams was key player in urging Northam to make the move.

Virginia state employees will have off Friday because June 19 is on a Saturday this year, and most federal employees will also observe the holiday on Friday, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management says.

Juneteenth is also a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York and Washington.

Cities and organizations across the region will also hold events on Friday and Saturday for Juneteenth. You can read about all of the events and more here.