Gov. Northam says the Robert E. Lee statue will be removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that the iconic Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond will be removed.

Northam said he was asked the Department of General Services to remove the statue as soon as possible. The statue stands 6 stories tall and weighs 12 tons.

The Associated Press cited a senior Northam administration official in regards to the governor’s pending announcement—indicating the statue would be stored during discussions about a potential new location.

This comes after six days of protests in the city by demonstrators speaking out against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

On Wednesday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he and 9th District Councilman Michael Jones would introduce a resolution to remove all Confederate statues from Monument Avenue on July 1 when it becomes legal for the city to take down the statues.

In February, Virginia lawmakers passed legislation giving local government the authority to remove or relocate Confederate monuments.

The Virginia House voted 53-46 to pass its bill after the Senate voted along party lines to advance its own. The identical bills allow local governments to “remove, relocate, or alter any monument or memorial for war veterans located in its public space, regardless of when erected.”

The debate over the statue of Confederate Commander Robert E. Lee and others like it on Monument Avenue has gone on for years.

The move would be a win for civil rights activists who say the statues are a symbol of oppression and hatred.

On the other hand, The Virginia Flaggers have said they are “disgusted” but not surprised by this announcement. In a statement, they said it goes against the wishes of the majority of Virginia.