Northam signs bill authorizing #TeamTommie license plates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation on Tuesday that will give Virginians an opportunity to pick up “Team Tommie” license plates at the DMV.

Tommie is the pit bull that was tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire in a Richmond park last February.

Richmond Animal Care and Control cared for the dog until he died several days later.

In December, RACC said they reached their pre-sale goal of #TeamTommie license plates in honor of the beloved dog.

The bill’s sponsor, Jeffrey M. Bourne (D-Richmond), reacted to its passage in a Facebook post:

RACC raised thousands of dollars in his honor and the General Assembly even passed “Tommie’s Law” making animal cruelty a felony.