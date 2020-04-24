Northam pushes Virginia elections to May 19 after Senate rejects proposal to delay elections to November

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia voters will still be headed to the polls in May despite efforts from Gov. Ralph Northam to move elections to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northam addressed the move in his press briefing on Friday, revealing his next executive order which will push the May 5 elections back two weeks to May 19.

He originally proposed those elections to be delayed until November, but the proposal failed to pass through the General Assembly.

“I’m grateful to the House of Delegates for supporting (my proposal),” he said. “I am greatly disappointed in the Senate for failing to take this action to protect our fellow Virginians.”

The governor also moved the June primary elections from June 9 to June 23.

He said he strongly encouraged Virginians to mail in an absentee ballot for elections, and officials said the deadline for a mail-in ballot has been extended. The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 12, and the last day to submit the ballot is 7 p.m. on May 19.

Northam also said that volunteers with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps will be working to ensure the safety of voters who come to polling locations, and that poll workers will be equipped with personal protective equipment.

“Virginians shouldn’t have to choose between their ballot and their health,” he said.

Northam said that while daily case numbers continue to rise, the growth rate in the state has been slowing. He reported that 1,600 Virginians have been successfully treated for COVID-19.

He said that several models point to the “peak” of COVID-19 cases landing today.

Next steps for the state, he said, involve the formation of a work group aimed at reopening the state’s economy. He said that current plans will include the whole state, and he doesn’t plan to stagger opening different regions of the state right now.

He said he's put together a workgroup of business leaders from all across the state to draft guidelines to ease restrictions for businesses.



Looks like representatives from Barter Theatre are working in this workgroup, according to the governor. — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 24, 2020

Per the guidelines his administration is developing, Northam said that “phase one” metrics consist of a decrease in in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations over two weeks.

He said the first phase will still include “heightened restrictions” including provisions for social distancing for individuals, wearing face coverings in public and encouraging teleworking when possible.

“We cannot and will not lift restrictions the way you turn on a light switch,” he said. “We will do it responsibly and deliberately and it has to be grounded in data.

“Easing too much too soon could jeopardize public health and consumer confidence. One step forward and two steps back is no way to move ahead.”

Northam said one of the goals for the state will be to increase testing capacity to 10,000 tests per day. He couldn’t give an estimate as to when the state might reach that goal.

The state tested 4,000 people on Friday. While he said it took the state six weeks to get to that point, he said he didn’t believe it would take six weeks to get to his goal of 10,000 tests per day.

Dr. Forlano said that increasing testing will increase the number of positive cases reported. — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 24, 2020

Per Northam’s orders, nonessential businesses that can’t comply with social distancing standards must remain closed until May 8. He announced Friday that the ban on elective surgeries will extend through May 1, and state DMV offices will remain closed through May 11.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.