Northam proposal would scrap criminal charges for simple pot possession

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state will become “a more fair, just, and equal place” with Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to decriminalize simple possession of marijuana.

Northam signed and proposed amendments to a package of criminal justice bills over the weekend.

One amendment would scrap criminal charges for simple possession of marijuana and create a $25 civil penalty.

It also would create a work group to study the impact of legalization of marijuana and eventually release a report on the matter.

The proposal will need approval from the state Legislature before it can become law.