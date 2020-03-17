Northam orders 10-patron limit in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Ralph Northam has issued an order prohibiting more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Northam’s order also gives local and state police the ability to enforce the ban.

“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said in a statement. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.”

All restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters “are mandated to significantly reduce seating capacity to 10 patrons, or close,” according to the order. Restaurants encouraged to continue carry-out and takeaway service.