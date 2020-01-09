Northam makes appeal to embrace ‘changes in Virginia’ during State of the Commonwealth address

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam called on the new Virginia General Assembly to embrace and adapt to the changes that Virginia has undergone in the past year during his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday.

“The changes in this General Assembly reflect the changes in Virginia. Virginia has grown by 600,000 people since then. That’s like adding a new Richmond and a new Virginia Beach, in just a decade,” Northam said.

The governor was joined by Democratic leadership on the eve of the 2020 General Assembly session to share the legislative agenda he hopes to accomplish.

The 2020 General Assembly session started Wednesday.

With a new party in power, there is a new agenda that will take Virginia in a new direction.

The governor spoke on Virginia’s economic status and growth during his second year in office, as well as his vision to pass gun-control measures during this year’s legislative session.

“Today, more people are working than ever before. Statewide unemployment has dropped to record lows. That’s good, and we need to keep this momentum going,” Northam told lawmakers. “But wages haven’t kept up. Too many people are under-employed, and we can’t ignore that fact.”

Near the end of his remarks, Northam addressed the effort to pass gun control measures in the wake of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

So we are back, with eight common-sense measures to keep dangerous persons away from firearms. If you have demonstrated extreme risk of violence, or there’s a protective order against you, you shouldn’t have a firearm. This means universal background checks. If there’s nothing in your record, you have nothing to worry about. Let’s be clear. This is all fully consistent with the Second Amendment. Every one of these proposals has passed constitutional muster. Other states have passed them into law. They were drafted by your own attorneys at Legislative Services, and teams of lawyers have reviewed them. It’s clear that a majority of Virginians support these measures, and so do a majority of you. Many of you ran on common-sense gun safety, on both sides of the aisle. I know that “thoughts and prayers” are important and well-intended, after an act of violence. But Virginians spoke in November, and they expect votes and laws to make Virginia safer. As this discussion begins, let’s have an honest conversation based on fact, not fear. We will engage in civil dialogue. I ask all Virginians to refrain from promoting fear and intimidation. GOV. NORTHAM ON GUN-SAFETY MEASURES IN HIS STATE OF THE COMMONWEALTH ADDRESS

Republicans have said the Democrats’ agenda is extreme and would bring the state in line with more liberal states like California or New York, according to the Associated Press.

Del. Roxann Robinson (R-Chesterfield) and David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke) delivered the Republican’s response to Northam’s address.

According to the Governor’s office, the ‘Virginia 2020 Plan’ includes:

“Pass the Equal Rights Amendment. It’s long overdue.

Restore women’s reproductive rights. Overturn laws that have injected politics into women’s healthcare.

Expand affordable housing. More funding for the Virginia House Trust Fund. Establish an Eviction Prevention and Diversion Pilot Program.

Ban discrimination in housing and employment. Codify prohibitions on housing and employment discrimination against LGBTQ people.

Raise the minimum wage. Virginians have waited too long. Legislative process will determine specifics and timeframe for implementation.

Make voting easier. End the requirement to tell the state why you need to vote early. Make Election Day a state holiday.

Reform criminal justice. Make permanent the current temporary ban on suspending driver’s licenses for unpaid fines. Raise the threshold for felony larceny. Hire more public defenders.

Advance common-sense gun safety measures. Keep prohibited persons away from firearms. Universal background checks. “Red flag” law. Restore longstanding “1 handgun a month” law.

Fight climate change, protect natural resources. Advance clean energy. Join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Increase water funding to clean the Chesapeake Bay.

Increase education funding. Early childhood education. K-12 funding, including teacher raises and “at-risk add-on” special funding for high-poverty schools. Fund HBCUs. College affordability and free community college for low- and middle-income people going into high-demand fields. In-state tuition for DREAMers.

Expand transit and broadband. Move commuters and passengers faster, more efficiently. Bring broadband to more parts of Virginia.”