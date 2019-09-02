Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency as a powerful category four Hurricane Dorian continues to spin about 100 miles off the Florida coast.

According to Northam’s office, people in southeastern Virginia may begin to see the effects of Dorian starting Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will move up the east coast over the next few days.

Virginians living near the coast are encouraged to learn their evacuation zones, which can be looked up online or by calling 211.

A state of emergency allows the state to mobilize resources and deploy people in response to the hurricane.

Virginia’s Emergency Operations Center activated at 8 a.m. Monday to monitor Dorian.