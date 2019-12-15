Norfolk, Va. Police: Two juveniles charged in connection to Maury High School shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk, Va. detectives charged two juveniles in connection with a shooting that occurred inside Maury High School.

Police responded to Maury High School after a 17-year-old student sustained a gunshot wound to the hand Friday afternoon.

The student’s teacher was made aware of the injury and the student was referred to the school nurse. The juvenile was then taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

The school was placed on lockdown while police investigated the incident.

Detectives learned that another student had possession of the firearm after the shooting. That student was 16 years old.

As a result, police say the 17-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, shooting into an occupied school, reckless handling of a firearm, concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The 16-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm on school property.

The investigation remains ongoing.

