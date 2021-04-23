Norfolk fires police officer over Rittenhouse donation

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Virginia city of Norfolk has fired a police lieutenant after news reports that said he donated to and expressed support for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer.

City officials announced Tuesday that police Lt. William Kelly had been “relieved of duty” after an internal investigation.

City Manager Chip Filer called remarks Kelly apparently made in support of Rittenhouse “egregious.”

Kelly can appeal the firing. The Associated Press attempted to reach him by phone. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.