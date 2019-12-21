Norfolk City Schools to provide lunch for students over winter break

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This is the first year students enrolled in Norfolk City Schools will have lunch options available during the winter break.
For the pilot program, Norfolk Schools are partnering with Parks & Recreation at Norview Community Center and Berkley Community Center.
These two sites were chosen to be in areas that could best benefit the Norfolk community.
The sites will be serving a cold lunch on Dec. 26, 27, and 30 and Jan. 2 and 3.
“We are hoping to expand this partnership to more sites to continue serving children year-round so they don’t go hungry when school is out,” NPS Nutrition Education & Communications Specialist Livia Berg said about if the pilot is successful.
The serving times will be :
- Norview Community Center: Noon to 1 p.m.
- Berkely Community Center: 11 to 2 p.m.
Menus for the winter break sites can be found here: nps.nutrislice.com
