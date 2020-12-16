UPDATE: Nine cars from Norfolk Southern train derail in downtown Roanoke, impacting two Amtrak trains

UPDATE 1:07 p.m.: According to Amtrak Northeast, two trains were affected by the Norfolk Southern derailment in downtown Roanoke Wednesday morning.
Amtrak Northeast says Train 171 will terminate at Washington, but no alternate transportation will be provided to Roanoke.
In addition, the company says Train 176 will start at Washington, with no alternate transportation offered from Roanoke to Washington.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly ten cars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed in downtown Roanoke early Wednesday morning.
Jeff DeGraff, a representative from Norfolk Southern, told WFXR News that nine cars derailed on a train leaving the Roanoke rail yard at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Personnel and contractors are currently on scene to assess damage and start “uprighting” and removing the cars, according to DeGraff.
There are no reports of injuries as of this writing.
The cause of the derailment is undetermined at this time, DeGraff says.
The Roanoke Police Department told WFXR News there are cones in place at Jefferson and Norfolk to direct traffic.