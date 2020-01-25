Newport News Police in Virginia holds procession for fallen officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police held a procession to transport the body of fallen Officer Thyne Saturday afternoon in Virginia.

The transport was from the Norfolk medical examiner’s office to Altmeyer Funeral Home on River Road in Newport News.

The procession began from Southampton Avenue in Norfolk at 1:00 p.m. then traveled on Interstate 664 North and exit on 25th Street onto Jefferson Avenue.

The procession paused shortly at NNPD South Precinct, where Officer Thyne was assigned.

Afterwards the procession continued North on Jefferson, turning left on Mercury Blvd., and then left on River Road.

Police reiterated that is it only a procession and there will be no service at this time. Arrangements for services will be shared when they are available, police say.