Newport News man taken into custody, accused of threatening to harm Gov. Northam

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken into custody after police say he made threats toward Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

According to Newport News Police, they were informed on December 9 that Cody Lee Lahocki, 34, had made threats to harm Northam.

Lahocki was taken into custody without incident at his Newport News home and charged with one felony count of threats to bomb/burn.

He is expected in court February 21, 2020. As of December 11, Lahocki was still in police custody.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.