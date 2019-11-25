Newly released study reveals potential impact of casinos in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The findings of a study released Monday could impact a proposal to turn the old Bristol Mall into a casino and resort.

Last January, the Virginia General Assembly asked the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission to conduct a comprehensive study on how legalizing casino gambling would affect the Commonwealth. The vote came after lawmakers decided to hold off on allowing five “economically distressed” areas to move forward with local referendums.

The report’s findings are expected to influence lawmakers who will decide whether or not to expand gaming when they return to Richmond this winter.

Here are some of the study’s core findings:

Casinos in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond are projected to generate about $970 million in net gaming revenue and approximately $260 million in gaming tax revenue for the state. These numbers are based on a tax rate of 27% and an initial capital investment of $200-$300 million.

About one-third of total casino revenue is projected to be generated by out-of-state visitors. This population would especially contribute to the viability of casinos in Danville and Bristol. These markets are also especially vulnerable if casino development were to occur in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Each casino is projected to employ at least 1,000 people with a median wage of $33 thousand. This would have a more meaningful impact in Bristol and Danville because their local labor forces are relatively small. Nearly half the jobs would be low-skill and low-wage but many would require higher levels of skill.

Expanding gaming in Virginia would increase the number of people at risk of harm from problem gambling. Virginia’s existing problem gambling prevention and treatment resources are minimal.

Oversight of expanded gaming would be a major new undertaking for the state. That’s estimated to cost at least $16 million annually.

It would likely take four years after casino authorizing legislation passes to open casinos if the process unfolds similarly to other states.

More than half of states nationwide offer one or more gaming options that are not currently legal in Virginia, including commercial casinos, sports wagering, and/or online casino gaming.

The JLARC report doesn’t attempt to recommend whether Virginia should expand gaming but it includes several recommendations for how it should be done, including:

A stable funding source for problem gambling should be established

Applicants should submit a “responsible gaming plan” and casino operators should be accredited

Casino licenses should be awarded through a competitive process overseen by a committee with diverse professional backgrounds

An independent consultant should assess the accuracy and feasibility of proposals

Owners and officers of any company looking to open a casino should have to pass an in-depth background check and financial investigation

