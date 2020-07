RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The fine for reckless driving has been increased in Virginia.

If you’re caught and convicted of going between 20 and 25 miles over the speed limit, you could have an additional $100 added to your fine.

Another new law passed requires drivers to yield the right of way to any pedestrian crossing a highway.

DMV’S will also see some changes. Three options are available for sex identity on licenses including male, female and non-binary.